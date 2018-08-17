Former doctor sentenced to 10 years' probation for sexually assaulting Ben Taub patient

Shafeeq Sheikh after he was sentenced to 10 years of probation.

HOUSTON - A jury sentenced a former Baylor College of Medicine physician to 10 years of probation for sexually assaulting a Ben Taub Hospital patient in 2013.

Jurors found 46-year-old Shafeeq Sheikh guilty on Thursday after deliberating for two days.

The conviction means Sheikh must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

According to court documents, Sheikh sexually assaulted the patient while she was heavily sedated and receiving treatment for an asthma attack.

