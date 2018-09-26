Former deputy constable not guilty in excessive force case

Jimmy Drummond, a former deputy constable, was found not guilty Wednesday by a jury in an excessive force case.

HOUSTON - A former Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constable was found not guilty by a jury Wednesday after he was accused of using excessive force during a traffic stop in 2011.

Jimmy Drummond had entered a not guilty plea.

Drummond was charged with official oppression, but the charge was dismissed in 2013. Tthe Harris County District Attorney appealed that ruling.

Dashcam video captured the altercation during the traffic stop in question. David Scherz suffered broken ribs and bruises to his body.

Drummond faced up to a year in jail and a $4,000 fine.

