Former Crystal Beach fire chief sentenced to 5 years in prison in theft case

CRYSTAL BEACH, Texas - The former chief of the Crystal Beach Volunteer Fire Department has been sentenced to five years in prison, according to court records.

David Loop, 61, pleaded guilty to theft charges in March.

Loop was accused in 2014 of stealing thousands of dollars from the department and spending part of the money at a casino in Louisiana.

READ: Former Crystal Beach fire chief faces two felony indictments

The CBVFD’s board of directors discovered the missing funds and suspicious charges on the department’s credit card. As part of his plea agreement, Loop waived his right to appeal. CBVFD instituted numerous checks and balances regarding the spending of department funds following Loop’s indictment.

A charge of misapplication of the fiduciary property was dismissed.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.