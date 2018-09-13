Former Conroe priest posts bond, is released from jail

CONROE, Texas - A former Catholic priest is no longer in custody Thursday after he posted bond from the Montgomery County Jail.

According to Conroe police, Manuel La Rosa-Lopez was charged with four counts of indecency with a child in connection with an investigation that was launched last month.

La Rosa-Lopez posted a total of $375,000 for his release, documents show. He was escorted out of jail by law enforcement.

A former priest, Manuel La Rosa-Lopez, in Conroe posted bond Thursday and walked out of jail with police escort.

Police said the allegations of abuse span from the late '90s to the early 2000s and accuse La Rosa-Lopez of abusing a girl and a boy while he was assigned to the Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Investigators said La Rosa-Lopez surrendered to authorities at the Montgomery County Jail on Tuesday.

