Former city council member Sue Lovell joins Houston mayoral race

HOUSTON - Former city council member, Sue Lovell, announced her entry into the Houston mayoral race.

What is Lovell's experience during her time on the council?

She was chair of Transportation Infrastructure and Aviation and the Regulatory Affairs Committee. Appointed by former mayors Bill White and Annise Parker, Lovell served the city of Houston on the Houston-Galveston Council and the Transportation Policy Council.

What Lovell is saying about her entry?

“Now, more than ever, our citizens trust that public safety will be a priority, that the services they pay for will be delivered efficiently and on time, and that there will be an investment in the city's infrastructure and their quality of life. I will honor that trust and deliver on those commitments,” she said.

What has Lovell done for Houston?

She has tackled difficult issues such as transportation, policing and LGBTQ rights.

“No other city in America offers a better chance for you and your family to succeed in life than

Houston. I want to continue to improve and expand that chance for every Houstonian,” Lovell said.

Click here for more information about Lovell's campaign.

