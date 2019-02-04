Former chaperon accused of indecency with child appears in court

Edgar Campos is seen in this mugshot released by the Houston Police Department on Feb. 4, 2019.

HOUSTON - The former employee of a home for refugee children accused of indecency with a child appeared before a judge Monday.

The judge granted an emergency order of protection for the 16-year-old boy who accused Edgar Alexander Campos, 23, meaning Campos cannot be anywhere near the teen.

According to court documents, Campos was a chaperone to 32 kids at St. Michael’s Home.

The16-year-old, who was under his care, claims Campos asked for a sexual favor in return for giving the teen his phone to call family in Guatemala.

When the boy returned the phone to Campos, court documents say, Campos inappropriately touched the boy. Later that evening, Campos went into the boy's room and touched him inappropriately once again, according to court documents.

This incident was not the first time Campos had entered the boy's room after hours, which is against regulations.

Surveillance cameras caught Campos going into the bedrooms on at least four different occasions.

While in court, defenders argued that bond for Campos should not be set higher than $10,000 because he has no record and lived in the same place for 20 years.

The state, however, argued that bond should be higher.

“The defendant is in a position of authority, specifically is a chaperone for approximately 32 kids inside the St. Michael’s Home and there’s also allegations which judge you have read that he had entered multiple bedrooms of other kids as well, not just the complainant,” said the prosecutor.

His bond was set at $30,000.

Because of the order of protection, Campos cannot stalk, contact, harass, or have a friend or family threaten the victim. He also cannot possess a firearm or go near the home where the victim lives.

If he breaks the order, Campos can be punished up to $4,000 and could go to jail.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.