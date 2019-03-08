Former Border Patrol agent admits to helping smuggle drugs into US

A patch on the uniform of a U.S. Border Patrol agent at a highway checkpoint.

HOUSTON - A former Border Patrol agent was sentenced to 9 1/2 years in prison and three years of supervised release for accepting bribes to help smuggle illegal drugs into the United States, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Robert Hall, 45, of La Feria, worked with a drug trafficking organization for 10 years, smuggling marijuana into the United States, according to plea documents. He helped the unnamed organization in exchange for cash payments totaling more than $50,000.

La Feria is located in between Brownsville and McAllen.

He provided an individual in the organization with United States Customs and Border Protection sensor locations, the locations of unpatrolled roads at or near the U.S.-Mexico border, the number of Border Patrol agents working in a certain area, keys to unlock Border Patrol locks located on gates to ranch fences along the border and Border Patrol radios, according to the news release.

He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to bribe a public official and was also ordered to pay a $20,000 fine, according to the release.

