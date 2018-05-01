Former Astros player Carlos Beltran honored by Puerto Rican Day Parade

Former Astros player and World Series champion Carlos Beltran has another honor to add to his resume: Athlete of the Year.
The native of Puerto Rico received the honor from the National Puerto Rican Day Parade.
Parade officials made the announcement on social media on Monday, citing Beltran's baseball career and, "his devotion to helping Puerto Rico recover and rebuild."
Beltran's career in Major League Baseball began in 1998 with the Kansas City Royals. It ended in 2017 with the Houston Astros, after helping the team win its first World Series title.
After Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico in Sept. 2017, Beltran and his wife donated $1 million to help those affected by the storm.
Shortly after receiving the honor from the National Puerto Rican Day Parade, Beltran responded on Twitter, saying he was thankful for the honor, and proud of his roots, culture and flag.
The National Puerto Rican Day Parade will be on Sunday, June 10, in New York City.
