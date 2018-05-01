Former Astros player Carlos Beltran honored by Puerto Rican Day Parade

Carlos Beltran #15 of the Houston Astros runs after hitting a single in the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox during game two of the American League Division Series at Minute Maid Park on October 6, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

Former Astros player and World Series champion Carlos Beltran has another honor to add to his resume: Athlete of the Year.

The native of Puerto Rico received the honor from the National Puerto Rican Day Parade.

With an outstanding baseball career and given his devotion to helping Puerto Rico recover and rebuild, we are proud to announce Carlos Beltrán 2018's Athlete of the Year. Beltrán ha trabajado mano a mano con el estado de NY impactando así a miles de puertorriqueños . #PRParade pic.twitter.com/6mR8lJzQjX — Puerto Rican Parade (@PRparadeNYC) April 30, 2018

Parade officials made the announcement on social media on Monday, citing Beltran's baseball career and, "his devotion to helping Puerto Rico recover and rebuild."

Beltran's career in Major League Baseball began in 1998 with the Kansas City Royals. It ended in 2017 with the Houston Astros, after helping the team win its first World Series title.

After Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico in Sept. 2017, Beltran and his wife donated $1 million to help those affected by the storm.

Shortly after receiving the honor from the National Puerto Rican Day Parade, Beltran responded on Twitter, saying he was thankful for the honor, and proud of his roots, culture and flag.

Gracias por el honor! Me siento orgulloso de mis raíces mi cultura y mi bandera 🇵🇷 pic.twitter.com/pzMTAU7rRk — Carlos Beltran (@carlosbeltran15) April 30, 2018

The National Puerto Rican Day Parade will be on Sunday, June 10, in New York City.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.