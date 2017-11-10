Former 'All My Children' star Shane McDermott arrested in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas - A former star of the soap opera “All My Children” was arrested in Galveston early Sunday, according to police.

Shane McDermott was charged with public intoxication, Galveston police said, after he was running in the middle of a street and refused to cooperate with officers who stopped him.

Police said McDermott had just left one of the downtown bars after some type of altercation.

An officer asked McDermott if there was someone at his house who could come to get him or they would have to arrest him, police said. McDermott replied, “Arrest me,” according to police. He paid a small fine, police said.

McDermott, who played Scott Chandler on the popular ABC daytime drama in the mid-1990s, did not reply to a request for comment.

According to his real estate website, McDermott moved to Galveston in the early 2000s.

