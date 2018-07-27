Forklift driver runs over, kills employee in The Heights, police say

Police investigate a fatal crash involving a forklift in The Heights neighborhood of Houston on July 27, 2018.

HOUSTON - A forklift driver accidentally ran over and killed an employee Friday at a construction site in The Heights neighborhood of Houston, police said.

The crash was reported about 7 a.m. near the intersection of 24th and Lawrence streets.

Houston police said the victim was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital and pronounced dead.

The forklift driver is being questioned, police said.

Police said motorists should expect delays in the area while an investigation is conducted.



