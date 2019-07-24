Football team bands together to help family of teammate killed on way to church

MISSOURI CITY, Texas - Abraham Ramirez, 17, died Sunday morning on his way to church.

What happened

Baytown police said the teen was driving about 10 a.m. when he hit a curb near Decker Drive and Wade Road.

Ramirez's truck rolled several times. He was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police still don't know what caused Ramirez to hit the curb.

Who was Ramirez?

Ramirez was entering his junior year at Ridge Point High School. He was a defensive lineman for the Panthers. The team is struggling to deal with the news of his death.

What the team is saying

"There are lots of people in our community, in our school community, that want to help. When you're football, it's a family," head coach and athletic coordinator Brett Sniffin said.

Sniffin said he was notified about the accident by another player.

"I think we are all still in shock. It will really affect us when we get back together and he's not here," Sniffin said.

Sniffin said Ramirez always had a smile on his face and was a funny guy who worked hard to make the varsity team.

"We'll remember the good times with him and try to remember him when we're feeling bad and down," Sniffin said.

What's next

The Panthers will honor Ramirez throughout the season by wearing a helmet decal with Ramirez's number 48 on it.

The team will also keep his locker and fill it with inspirational quotes throughout the year.

Click here to help Ramirez's family with expenses.

