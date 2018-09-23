Food stamps used to pay for drugs, dances at Ohio strip club, liquor control says

HARRISTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio - An Ohio strip club lost its liquor license this week after an investigation by the state Liquor Control Commission found that agents were able to purchase drugs and lap dances with food stamp benefits, according to NBC affiliate WDTN.

The commission started its five-month investigation into the Harrison Township strip club, Sharkey's, in 2017. Agents exchanged $2,404.87 in food stamps for heroin, fentanyl, carfentanil, cocaine, methamphetamines and lap dances, according to WDTN.

Criminal charges were filed against employees and patrons for drug trafficking, food stamp trafficking, aggravated shipment and distribution of heroin, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, and illegal sexual activity.

Harrison Township is roughly 15 minutes northwest of Dayton.

