Following floods: Some Meyerland homeowners try auction route

HOUSTON - A handful of Meyerland homeowners are hoping to fetch higher prices for their flood-damaged homes by selling the properties at an auction. The auction is being run by Paul Lynn and Associates.

Lynn said the homeowners going this route are worried the sale of their flood-damaged home will get tied up in low-ball offers and an auction can provide a more realistic picture of what buyers are willing to pay.

"They got started in September," said Rosanna Hodgkiss, whose Meyerland home flooded during Hurricane Harvey.

Now, eight months later, the home is nearly repaired.

"We got floors ripped out, got the Sheetrock down. It's been subcontractors and contractors and taking a long time," Hodgkiss said.

Hodgkiss has no plans to move from the Meyerland home she's enjoyed for nearly four decades, but she understand why some would want to leave the area. Still, she was surprised to see signs posted in front of a handful of homes showing the properties were going up for sale at auction.

"I would think that's kind of a last-ditch effort and I'm not understanding why they would do that," Hodgkiss said.

She admits that she saw her home value dip after Harvey.

"The prices are not what they were pre-Harvey,” Hodgkiss said.

“How much would you say they are down for you?” asked KPRC’s Robert Arnold.

“I would say about $50,000," Hodgkiss said.

Hodgkiss said that drop does not concern her. She said she believes home prices will rebound.

But she said that won't happen “until everybody gets done and they don't see all the piles of stuff outside and we get back to normal. Then I think it will increase again."

The auction is being held at the Hilton Galleria Area hotel off the southwest freeway. Suggested opening bids range from $150,000 to $400,000.

