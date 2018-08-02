'Focus on the photo': Family of slain doctor pleads for information in suspect's whereabouts

The family of Dr. Mark Hausknecht urges anyone with information about the whereabouts of Joseph James Pappas II to contact Houston police.

HOUSTON - The family of Dr. Mark Hausknecht released a statement Thursday asking for the public to look hard at the photo of the suspect in their loved one's killing.

Hausknecht was gunned down in July while riding his bicycle in the Med Center by a man who Houston police believe held a 20-year grudge against the doctor. The suspect, identified as Joseph James Pappas II, held the grudge against the prominent cardiologist after his mother died on the operating table, police and the medical examiner confirmed.

Pappas is considered armed and dangerous and has decades of experience in law enforcement under his belt, police said. Earlier this week, Pappas sent a text message to a person expressing thoughts of suicide. Now, police are searching for Pappas dead or alive.

TIMELINE of Dr. Hausknecht's killing

The family's statement is below:

"The Hausknecht family is very grateful for the diligent hard work and professionalism of the Houston Police Department and all the other agencies, organizations and countless individuals who have contributed to the identification of Joseph James Pappas as the suspect in the murder of Dr. Mark Hausknecht.

"The family further urges the public to focus on the photo of the suspect and other information about the suspect released by HPD Chief Acevedo yesterday. They ask for the public’s continued support of law enforcement’s efforts in finding and apprehending this dangerous and armed individual as soon as possible.

"The family urges that if you know anything about the possible whereabouts of the suspect, please contact Houston Police Department as soon as possible."

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.