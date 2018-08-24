FM 1960 reopens in Atascocita after mulch fire

ATASCOCITA, Texas - A mulch fire Friday closed both directions of FM Road 1960 in Atascocita, firefighters said.

The fire was reported about 6:30 a.m. at Dirt Cheap Mulch Company at FM Road 1960 and Artesian Way.

Video from Sky 2 showed that the fire had been extinguished by 7:08 a.m. and fire hose was run across the highway.

Firefighters said the road reopened about 8:15 a.m.

A tweet from the Harris County Fire Marshall's Office said that the fire appears to be the result of a spontaneous combustion of the mulch.

