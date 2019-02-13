'Fluid situation': Repairs to I-10 bridge underway, making commute difficult for drivers

BAYTOWN, Texas - Texas Department of Transportation officials said the repairs to the Interstate 10 bridge over the San Jacinto River is still a fluid situation.

Westbound lanes were closed temporarily Monday evening after a barge hit a pillar on the bridge. TXDOT crews have since opened two lanes of traffic for motorists.

“We are utilizing one outside main lane and also one shoulder lane and we performed some striping operations on that yesterday,’ said TXDOT spokesperson Deidrea George.

Many drivers told KPRC that the morning and evening commute has been difficult during the lanes closures. George said that there is not a definitive timeline for completion of the project.

“Tonight and tomorrow we will still be looking at two lines through that area that temporary configuration will at least be in place through the weekend,” George said.

