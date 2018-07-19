Flowers Foods recalls Swiss Rolls, bread for salmonella presence

HOUSTON - Flowers Foods has recalled Swiss Rolls under multiple brand names and Captain John Derst’s Old Fashioned Bread due to the presence of salmonella in one of the ingredients, whey powder.

The Swiss Rolls under the brand names Mrs. Freshley’s, Food Lion, H-E-B, Baker’s Treat, Market Square and Great Value, which are distributed nationwide, have been recalled.

The recall was initiated by a third-party whey powder manufacturer and supplier.

No illnesses have been reported in connection of the recalled items, but customers are to not consume these products.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in youth children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.