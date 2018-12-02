Flowers and candles: Houstonians' tribute to George H.W. Bush

Flowers and candles are collecting near the statue of George H.W. Bush near downtown Houston. Many stopped to pay their respects to the 41st president.

“He was an iconic figure in the community and worldwide” said David Castillo.

A man who once walked the halls of the White House now hold the hearts of Texans. People from all walks of life stopped to pay their respects to the former president. Many say his legacy reaches far beyond his time in the White House.

“I just admire his service to the country in so many different forms,” said Darlene Biggers.



“ He served this country very well he served Houston very well, he was a very nice public figure and he was a down to earth person,” said Ray Hezzar the Owner of Fuzzy’s Pizza near Westheimer.

“ He was a husband, father, grandfather the champion of our city,” said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, “this is a person who was the President of the united states a congress person, head of CIA and at the same time he treated everyone the same no matter which level they might have been on. That speaks volumes to the sort of person that he was.”

