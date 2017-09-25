Florida trooper accused of showing porn to child

TAVARES, Fla. - A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was arrested Saturday in Lake County on sex-related charges involving a child.

The victim told police that in November 2016, Trooper Chad Corriveau showed her pornography on his cellphone, the affidavit said.

The next month, the victim told police that Corriveau complained about his lack of sexual relations and that she was then sexually assaulted by him, police said.

According to the report, Corriveau told the victim not to tell anyone.

The victim also told deputies that "she was afraid for her safety" and that the defendant was short-tempered, deputies said.

Corriveau has been placed on paid administrative leave after his arrest, the FHP said.

Additionally, officials with the Lake County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Seth Luppino has also been placed on paid administrative leave because he knew of the abuse and did not report it for almost two weeks, as required by the state.

Florida Highway Patrol sent News 6 a statement about Corriveau's arrest.

"The Florida Highway Patrol takes these matters very seriously and has placed the trooper on administrative leave pending the criminal investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Additionally, a thorough administrative investigation is being conducted simultaneously regarding the allegations and the actions of the trooper, and appropriate disciplinary action will be immediately taken based on the outcome of the investigation," agency officials said.

Corriveau was arrested on several sex-related charges, including showing obscene material to a minor.

Copyright 2017 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.