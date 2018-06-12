Florida man charged in naked rake attack

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - A Florida man is recovering from several wounds after fighting off a naked intruder armed with a rake.

Deputies say Maurice Castaneda, not wearing a stitch of clothes, barged into Bill and Crystal Colwell's New Port Richey home.

"Looked up and here's a naked guy in my house and I instantly start screaming 'get out of my house' and he didn't get out," Bill Colwell said.

Bill shoved him into the side yard. He said Castaneda grabbed his rake.

"He shattered it a few times, because I think the last time might have been over my head, 'cause I got a couple of lumps on my head," Bill said.

Crystal tossed her husband a hatchet, but he had a better weapon in his truck: a hammer.

