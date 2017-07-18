Florida man arrested after reporting cocaine stolen, deputies say

A Florida man faces a list of charges after deputies said he reported a bag of cocaine and some cash stolen over the weekend.

David Blackmon, 35, of Fort Walton Beach, called the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office to report the theft Sunday morning, deputies said.

Deputies said Blackmon described himself as a drug dealer and told them someone had gotten into his car and taken $50 and a quarter-ounce of cocaine from the center console.

Powder and crack cocaine as well as a crack pipe were found inside the vehicle, deputies said. The money was nowhere to be found.

Blackmon was booked on charges of cocaine possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest without violence, jail records show. He remains in custody in lieu of $4,000 bail.

