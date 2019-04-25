Float Fest announces lineup, new venue for 2019 festival

HOUSTON - Float Fest will be held at a new location in 2019.

The summer festival combines two Texas favorites: floating on the river and live music.

This year, Float Fest will be held in Gonzalez, Texas, which is about a two and a half hours west of Houston.

“We’re excited to bring back Float Fest for its sixth year and host some of the nation’s most talented artists to produce a unique experience in Gonzales,” said Marcus Federman, founder of Float Fest. “We’re thrilled to be moving to a new city and keep the tradition of our fest going. Gonzales is known as the birthplace of Texas independence, and we can't think of a better place to celebrate a festival rich in Texas traditions such as live music, floating the river and camping.”

Besides floating down the nearby Guadalupe River, festivalgoers will also enjoy live music from this year's festival headliners: Major Lazer, Portugal. The Man, Gucci Mane, Kaskade, The Flaming Lips, Zeds Dead, Big Gigantic, Ice Cube, Bio Boi, G. Love and Special Sauce, and Grouplove, among others.

Concert wristbands are required to tube. One-day tubing passes will cost $25 and two-day passes will cost $50. A cooler tube will cost $20.

Parking will be available on-site.

There are camping and RV options.

Float Fest also organizes a river cleanup project called Keep the River Clean. Cleanup efforts include mesh biodegradable trash bags available for free with tubes for floating, River Wranglers on canoes to help take trash bags, trash receptacles that are available after tubing at the shuttle pick up stations. Also, the Float Fest crew will be cleaning up the river before, during, and after the festival with divers and boats to ensure a safe and clean zone.

“Floating the beautiful river is a Texas tradition that we’d like to keep, but with respect. Festivalgoers will be able to enjoy in doing so while listening to their favorite artists,” Federman said. “Each year, we work hard in maintaining the river clean by offering resources for visitors like providing biodegradable bags for disposal items, having our team out there collecting items from floaters, and having divers do a deep cleaning after the fest. We partner with local community members that share our same vision.”

