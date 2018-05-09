Flirting your way out of a ticket

HOUSTON - Jennifer Reyna has been KPRC Channel 2's traffic expert for years and sometimes she'll see something on the road that surprises even her.

Recently, Reyna went for a ride-along with deputies at the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office. You can see more of her story on KPRC at 10 p.m. Wednesday.

They talked about everything, from road rage, to the wildest things they've ever witnessed on the road.

The conversation included asking how deputies handle drivers who try to flirt their way out of tickets.

"Back when I wrote tickets, if the girls were flirty, I always wrote them a ticket," Maj. Chad Norvell, Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, said. "Because I didn't want them to go back and tell their friends, 'Oh I just batted my eyes and he let me go.' So those are the ones I would write tickets for."

