Flight in Vegas delayed by naked passenger, officials say

LAS VEGAS - Officials say a Spirit Airlines flight leaving Las Vegas was briefly delayed after a passenger stripped naked while boarding and approached a flight attendant.

The incident occurred Saturday on a plane bound for Oakland, California.

McCarran International Airport says police and medical responders took the passenger for observation.

Police Lt. Carlos Hank said the passenger received medical treatment after the episode.

KTNV reports the flight was delayed by about 30 minutes and arrived 20 minutes behind scheduled.

Download the Click2Houston news app in your app store to stay up-to-date with the latest news while you're on the go.

Sign up for KPRC 2 newsletters to get breaking news, sports, entertainment, contests and more delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.