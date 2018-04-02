Flames engulf southwest Houston apartment building

HOUSTON - A large fire on Sunday swept through an apartment building in southwest Houston, displacing eight people.

The fire was reported about 5:50 p.m. near the intersection of West Bellfort Avenue and Sandpiper Drive.

Neighbors recorded video of the flames as they raced up the side of the building, sending thick plumes of smoke into the air.

“When I came out, I saw the fire,” neighbor Joseph Anthony said. He said that he knew someone needed help.

Veronica Gonzalez said that she and others ran over to the building with fire extinguishers, but the flames were too intense and they had to wait on firefighters.

Crews arrived and got the blaze under control.

Investigators said the fire started outside, possibly near a grill, spread to three cars and then ran up the side of the building. Two units on the first floor and two units on the second floor were damaged.

Four families were left looking for a new home. The American Red Cross has been contacted to offer them assistance.

“I feel so sorry for them, and I wish them well,” Anthony said.

No injuries were reported.

VIDEO: Cellphone video of fire

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.