Flames engulf roofing company warehouse in northwest Houston

HOUSTON - A roofing warehouse was engulfed in flames Sunday after investigators believe a semitruck near the structure caught fire.

The two-alarm fire was reported around 3 a.m. in the 1300 block of Hugh Road in northwest Houston and prompted the Harris County Fire Department, Harris County Hazardous Materials Response team

and Harris County Fire Marshal's office respond, investigators said.

Roofing materials inside the structure burned quickly and the building was fully involved within minutes, officials said. Since there was no water source near the warehouse, resources were brought in from elsewhere, posing an additional hurdle for first responders.

Investigators said they will remain on the scene battling the remaining smoke and flames throughout the day.

There were no reported injuries.

