Five family members hospitalized after space heater sparks overnight fire

NEW CANEY, Texas - A mother and her four children were hospitalized after a space heater sparked a fire at their New Caney home early Tuesday morning, according to officials.

Authorities said the woman woke up just before daylight to the sound of the family dog scratching on her bedroom door and her children, ages 10 to 18, coughing from the next room.

Officials said the fire started when a space heater ignited "nearby combustible material" in the children's bathroom.

There were no working smoke detectors in the home in the 21400 block of Dunn Street, officials said.

All of the family members were treated for smoke inhalation and are expected to be OK.

Officials provided these tips for space heater safety:

