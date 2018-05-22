Five arrested in Crosby Kroger robbery

HOUSTON - Five men were arrested Tuesday after authorities said they robbed a Kroger in the Crosby area.

The robbery happened around 9 a.m. at the Kroger at FM 2100 and Highway 90.

The men carried crowbars and other weapons after arriving in a maroon van.

"They stormed the store, went straight to the cash booth, took money from the cash booth and some of the cash registers, terrorized the employees and customers inside, and ran out to a waiting vehicle," Sgt. Russell Gray with HPD said.

The suspects dumped the van at an apartment complex on Krenek Road and left the scene in a white Ford Crown Victoria.

Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies stopped the car and arrested the suspects.

Investigators said they recovered three cash register drawers with money still inside.

Authorities said they believe the men are responsible for other robberies in the area.

