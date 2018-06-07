Fishermen reel in bull shark at Crystal Beach

GALVESTON, Texas - It was an unforgettable evening fishing trip that was caught on camera.

WATCH: Bull shark caught and released at Crystal Beach

The late-night fishermen managed to reel in a shark.

A viewer told KPRC the catch happened on Crystal Beach on the Bolivar Peninsula.

In the video, the men can be seen struggling to reel in a bull shark.

They said the shark was eight feet long and weighed 400 pounds.

After taking a few pictures, they let the shark go.

