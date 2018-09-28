Fisherman's body found after going underwater at park in west Harris County

Authorities search for a fisherman who went underwater at a park in west Harris County on Sept. 27, 2018.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A 30-year-old man died Thursday after he was swept into a body of water in west Harris County while he was fishing, according to authorities.

The man was fishing with his brother at Bishop Fiorenza Park, near the intersection of Westpark Drive and Eldridge Parkway, around 3:25 p.m. when he stepped into the water and was swept away.

Police said the man's body was found around 7:45 p.m.

Witnesses at the scene said the man was taken into the water by an alligator, but police did not confirm that information.

The man's identity has not been revealed and his cause of death will be determined by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

