Fisherman dies when kayak flips over in Lake Conroe

HOUSTON - A fisherman's body was recovered after his kayak flipped over Sunday morning in Lake Conroe, according to Montgomery County Precinct 1 constables.

Constables responded to a call at 7:40 a.m. about a distressed boater at the Caney Creek area of the lake. Officials searched for the missing man and recovered his body about 1:32 p.m.

The victim has been identified as 54-year-old Paul Dean, from Spring, Texas.

Officials said it is the third drowning on Lake Conroe this year.

The Precinct 1 constables and San Jacinto River authorities advise all visitors to Lake Conroe to wear a personal flotation device.

