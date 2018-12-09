First they survived Harvey, now family escapes fire

HOUSTON - A family in northwest Houston escaped a fire at their home Saturday night, that broke out after they had been enjoying a Christmas party, the Houston Fire Department said.

Houston Fire Department Capt. Larry Cannon said the blaze occurred around 7:15 p.m. Saturday at a house on Chicory Drive near Wingleaf Drive.

It was a neighbor who alerted the family to be able to get out of the house in time with their pets, Cannon said.

The family has experienced its share of challenges in the past couple of years.

“The family is actually in good spirits. This house is in a neighborhood that flooded, so they suffered the flood of Harvey. Now they are dealing with the fire, but they seem to be in good spirits,” Cannon said.

The fire appears to have started in a gas fireplace and quickly spread to the attic, according to Cannon.

The fire caused extensive damage to the house. The exact cause has not been determined.

