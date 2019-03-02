First of all, Karen: Police in Kansas share 'most ridiculous call of 2019'

LAWRENCE, Kan. - Police in Lawrence, Kansas shared a series of tweets in late February about a "road rage in progress" call the department received, describing it as "the most ridiculous call of 2019."
The department said it was dispatched to a business parking lot for two cars facing each other. Karen and Chad, fake names the department had given each driver, refused to let the other pass.
Karen wanted out of the parking lot and Chad wanted in. Neither budged, and the results were hilarious.
