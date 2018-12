Fireworks are displayed at a stand near Houston on July 3, 2017. (KPRC)

HOUSTON - Fireworks sales are underway for the end of the holiday season.

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office wants to remind the public about fireworks safety.

• Follow the law

• Make sure fireworks are legal in your community

• Never allow children to play with or ignite fireworks

• Make sure there's a water source nearby for emergencies

Fireworks sales run through New Year's Day.

