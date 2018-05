LA PORTE - Firefighters responded to a fire at a plant in La Porte late Wednesday night, according to police.

La Porte Police said the fire department received a call to Metton America on Miller Cut Off Rd. around 11:30 p.m.

Investigators are still trying to determine what is on fire at the plant.

Police said there is no shelter in place at this time.

