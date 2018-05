HOUSTON - Firefighters responded to reports of a fire at a pallet company Wednesday, according to the Cy-Fair Volunteer Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to Cunningham and Tanner for a 2-alarm fire Wednesday night.

Viewers shared pictuers with KPRC on social media, showing smoke seen from several miles away.

The fire department said there were no explosions. It is unclear what caused the fire

