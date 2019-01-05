Firefighters rescue three people trapped in high water in Walker County

RIVERSIDE, Texas - Firefighters in Walker County rescued three people trapped in a car stuck in high water near the Trinity River.

A vehicle was stuck in the water Saturday morning at F.M. 3478 near the river, after the driver went around barricades, according to the New Waverly Fire Department.

Jimmy Williams with the New Waverly Fire Department said a rescue team involving members of Riverside, Huntsville and New Waverly Fire departments responded.

A high-water vehicle was used to rescue three males, according to Williams.

The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested the driver who is accused of disregarding a barricade.

Williams urges people not to risk their lives and the lives of emergency workers by ignoring barricades and driving into high water.

