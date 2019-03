HOUSTON - Houston firefighters, families and supporters marched to City Hall Tuesday afternoon to protest and send a message to local officials.

The march began at 1 p.m. at GHW Bush Monument on Bagby and Franklin.

The protest comes a day after Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced in a statement that in order to implement Proposition B, the city anticipates having to lay off 400 to 500 firefighters and municipal employees.

