PENDERLEA, N.C. - As the cleanup continues after Hurricane Florence, a new discovery has been made from all the flooding.

The Penderlea Fire Department found itself using fire hoses to clear a highway of dead fish. The fish were found on Interstate 40.

So far, at least 44 people have died since Hurricane Florence whipped through the Carolinas.

While the heavy rain may have passed, officials say the flooding danger is far from over.

