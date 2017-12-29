Firefighters battle large fire at NW Harris County apartment complex

HOUSTON - Cy-Fair firefighters battled a large fire at a two-story apartment building in northwest Harris County.

The fire was reported Friday afternoon in the 8400 block of Easton Commons Drive.

There are no injuries reported.

VIDEO: Aerials of NW Harris County apartment fire

It is unknown how the fire started.

Fire officials are at the scene.

Copyright 2017 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.