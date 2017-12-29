Firefighters battle large fire at NW Harris County apartment complex

HOUSTON - Cy-Fair firefighters battled a large fire at a two-story apartment building in northwest Harris County.
The fire was reported Friday afternoon in the 8400 block of Easton Commons Drive.
There are no injuries reported.
VIDEO: Aerials of NW Harris County apartment fire
It is unknown how the fire started.
Fire officials are at the scene.
