Firefighter injured while battling large apartment fire in northwest Houston, officials say

HOUSTON - A Houston Firefighter was injured while battling a large apartment fire in northwest Houston.

The fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. at Timbers of Inwood Forest on West Gulf Bank Road near Antoine Drive.

Officials said the firefighter was injured, but treated and released on the scene; no other injuries were reported and all occupants have been accounted for.

SKY 2 aerials show the damage to the building's rooftop. Fire official said about 12 units were damaged in the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.