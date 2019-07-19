Firefighter treated after blaze destroys million-dollar River Oaks home

HOUSTON - A firefighter was taken to a hospital Thursday after a blaze swept through a million-dollar home in the River Oaks neighborhood.

The fire was reported about 9:40 p.m. at the corner of Meadow Lake Lane and Drexel Drive.

Firefighters said the modern design of the home made containing the fire difficult. They battled the blaze for nearly two hours but had to evacuate when their air supply ran low.

“They made their way to the first floor when one of the firefighters started running out of air and did call for a mayday, but luckily he was right at the front door,” said Houston Fire Department Deputy Chief Blake White. “Our primary prevent crew was right there. They were able to get him out.”

The firefighter was taken to Memorial Hermann for treatment of smoke inhalation.

The homeowners were able to safely escape and said they believe an electrical problem is to blame for the fire.

