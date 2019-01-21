Firefighter hospitalized after fire at SE Houston home

HOUSTON - A firefighter has been hospitalized after an early morning house fire in southeast Houston.

According to authorities, the fire started around 3:45 a.m. at a home near Elm Tree Drive and Canterway Drive.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the back of the one-story home, officials said.

A retired, elderly woman who was at the house during the fire was able to get out safely when she saw the smoke, police said.

One firefighter had to be taken to a nearby hospital for heat exhaustion but is expected to be OK.

According to authorities, the house was badly damaged by the fire, which firefighters believe was caused by an electrical short in the attic.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.