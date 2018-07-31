Firefighter chases carjacking suspects in northeast Houston

HOUSTON - Police are searching for two carjacking suspects who stole a man’s car in northeast Houston.

According to police, a firefighter witnessed the carjacking around 2 a.m. on Beltway 8 at Lee Road and followed the thieves while giving police their location over the phone.

Houston police found the two men on Eastex Freeway and tried to pull them over, but the driver would not stop. After a short chase that ended on Harrington, the men jumped out of the vehicle and ran.

Officers searched for the duo, but did not find them.

It is unclear if the vehicle was returned to the victim.



