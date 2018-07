HOUSTON - Houston firefighters battled an apartment fire Sunday night in Midtown.

The fire was reported at 9:02 p.m. at the Susanne Apartment complex in the 3800 block of Dunlavy Street.

Upon arrival, firefighters found an eight-story apartment complex on fire and smoke coming from the roof, officials said.

Investigators are at the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

