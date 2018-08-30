Fire sweeps through 3 buildings in Montrose

Flames shoot from the top of a building in the Montrose neighborhood of Houston on Aug. 30, 2018.

HOUSTON - A large fire swept through three buildings Thursday and threatened a fourth in Houston’s Montrose neighborhood.

The two-alarm fire was reported about 2 a.m. near the corner of Westheimer Road and Dunlavy Street.

Houston firefighters said they arrived to find large flames shooting from a building. They said the fire was so large that it spread to the building next to it and a pair of two-story buildings behind it.

Firefighters said only one of the two-story buildings had people inside, and they were able to safely evacuate.

Ray Garcia, who lives next to the building that caught fire, said he woke his neighbors so they could get out and then grabbed his garden hose to try to keep the blaze from spreading.

“I started hollering to the neighbors, ‘Fire! Fire! Fire!’” Garcia said. “So, I just tried as much as possible to get people’s attention to tell them to get out.”

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

VIDEO: Firefighters battle large blaze in Montrose

