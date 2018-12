HOUSTON - Fire investigators are looking into what caused a fire to break out at a Kingwood car dealership.

Houston firefighters responded to the fire at Sterling McCall Honda along the Eastex Freeway near Kingwood Drive around midnight Sunday.

The building that caught fire was under construction and was the only one affected by flames, according to the fire department.

No one was injured and no cars burned.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.