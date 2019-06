Firefighters spray water on a fire at a recycling plant in east Houston on June 12, 2019.

HOUSTON - Smoke could be seen for miles from an east Houston recycling plant.

It was reported at a plant located at Elephant Recycling, located at 700 Kellogg St.

Crews at the plant could be seen spraying water on flames.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.