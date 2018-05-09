Fire severely damages home in Heights

HOUSTON - A house in the Heights was severely damaged Wednesday in an early morning fire.

Fire crews were called around 2 a.m. to the a home that was being used as a law office on Heights Boulevard. near 6th Street.

Firefighters found smoke and flames coming from the front of the home.

They searched the house while putting out the flames and found it was empty, investigators said.

Crews were able to quickly put the fire out.

Arson investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

