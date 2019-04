A thick plume of smoke rises over the Greenspoint area in north Houston on April 2, 2019.

HOUSTON - A fire sent a large plume of smoke up Tuesday over the Greenspoint area in north Houston.

The fire was reported just before noon in the area of Interstate 45 North Freeway and Aldine Bender Road.

Several viewers shared pictures showing a thick column of smoke rising from the scene.

The fire was not related to the chemical plant fire in Crosby.

